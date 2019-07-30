Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Given “Buy” Rating at Craig Hallum

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Craig Hallum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHGG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.18.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded up $4.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.47. 80,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,414. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Chegg has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.44 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Esther Lem sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $1,790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,325 shares in the company, valued at $12,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $6,035,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,835,349.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 865,762 shares of company stock valued at $33,750,045 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Chegg by 1,027.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Chegg by 1,834.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 870.9% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

