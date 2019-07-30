ChatCoin Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and $633,584.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, HitBTC, EXX and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00037675 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006205 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00124901 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005994 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 319.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000740 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004253 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00046642 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000579 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank, Binance, OKEx, Coinnest, ZB.COM, Huobi, BigONE and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

