Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.14. Champion Bear Resources shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 95,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market cap of $7.99 million and a PE ratio of -12.73.

About Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, poly-metallics, tantalum, and REE properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Plomp Farm gold, the Eagle Rock, and the Separation Rapids tantalum properties, as well as 50% interests in the Parkin joint venture project located in Ontario.

