CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Raised to C$106.00 at Eight Capital

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$98.00 to C$106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of GIB.A stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$104.94. The company had a trading volume of 156,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,117. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$102.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.19. CGI has a one year low of C$75.54 and a one year high of C$106.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.53.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

