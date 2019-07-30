CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,298,200 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 3,574,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CF stock opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $56.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $150,814.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,210.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $126,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 874.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 2,856.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup set a $27.00 target price on shares of StoneCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

