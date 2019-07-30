Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Cerner by 72.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Cerner by 303.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of CERN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,893. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $76.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

CERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Worldpay from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

In other news, Director John J. Greisch acquired 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.57 per share, with a total value of $608,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $723,234.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,334.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 441,468 shares of company stock worth $30,777,997 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.