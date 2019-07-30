Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.94% of Century Casinos worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 533.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of CNTY stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. 50,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,271. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $286.44 million, a PE ratio of 88.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. Century Casinos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $10.41.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

