Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $673.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.58 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CENTA stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $27.71. The company had a trading volume of 18,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $40.99.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

