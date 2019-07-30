Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,400 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 495,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 1,641.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBMG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellular Biomedicine Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

CBMG stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,133. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $263.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.58.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. Cellular Biomedicine Group had a negative net margin of 17,921.62% and a negative return on equity of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cellular Biomedicine Group will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

