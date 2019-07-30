Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. Cellular Biomedicine Group had a negative net margin of 17,921.62% and a negative return on equity of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cellular Biomedicine Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cellular Biomedicine Group alerts:

Shares of CBMG traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,975. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $263.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.58.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBMG shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cellular Biomedicine Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.