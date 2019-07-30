C&C Group (LON:CCR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

C&C Group Plc (LON:CCR) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $4.05. C&C Group shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 9,492 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get C&C Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 114.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,754.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a €0.10 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from C&C Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. C&C Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

C&C Group Company Profile (LON:CCR)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ciders under the Magners, Bulmers, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyder's, Hornsby's, Blackthorn, Olde English, Addlestones, Montano, Chaplin & Cork's, K, Natch, Special VAT, and Taunton Traditional brands; and beers under the Tennent's Lager, Tennent's Black T, Caledonia Best, Heverlee, Clonmel 1650, Tennent's Beer Aged with Whisky Oak, Menabrea, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and Roundstone Irish Ale brands.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.