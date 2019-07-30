CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) Shares Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,622 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in CBS were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBS. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of CBS by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 109,698 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 39,569 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of CBS during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of CBS by 1,044.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 105,000 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 95,823 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CBS by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 10,150 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of CBS by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 68,595 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

CBS stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.81. CBS Co. has a 12 month low of $41.38 and a 12 month high of $59.56.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. CBS had a return on equity of 66.79% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CBS Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of CBS to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UDR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.69.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

