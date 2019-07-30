CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect CBL & Associates Properties to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CBL opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $172.63 million, a PE ratio of 0.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. CBL & Associates Properties has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $5.79.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Nutanix to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. CBL & Associates Properties currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.60.

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

