Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $264.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $177.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.91. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $261.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Craig Hallum reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

