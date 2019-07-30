Carrefour (EPA:CA) Given a €23.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Baxter International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrefour has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €18.20 ($21.16).

Shares of EPA CA opened at €17.99 ($20.92) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €17.41. Carrefour has a 52 week low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a 52 week high of €23.68 ($27.53).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

