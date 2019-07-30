Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Inflarx to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.13.
Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $143.50 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.96.
In other Carlisle Companies news, Director David A. Roberts sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $3,935,369.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,175,802.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.
