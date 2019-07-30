Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Inflarx to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.13.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $143.50 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.26. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, Director David A. Roberts sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $3,935,369.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,175,802.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

