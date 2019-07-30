Cargojet (CJT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CJT stock traded down C$0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$95.49. 3,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,207. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$88.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 410.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 81.57. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$64.12 and a 52 week high of C$98.80.

CJT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in a report on Monday. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded Slate Office REIT from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$95.40.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

