Cardlytics (CDLX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

7/24/2019 – Cardlytics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

7/23/2019 – Cardlytics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

7/17/2019 – Cardlytics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

7/10/2019 – Cardlytics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

7/1/2019 – Cardlytics is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CDLX traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $29.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Cardlytics Inc has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $657.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 84.02%. The company had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, COO Lynne Marie Laube sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $34,908.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bryce Youngren sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $2,304,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 496,515 shares of company stock valued at $12,928,556. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 11.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,631,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,981,000 after buying an additional 168,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 24.0% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 190,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 36,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

