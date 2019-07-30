Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $43.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Carbonite to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Carbonite and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carbonite has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.62.

CARB opened at $18.26 on Friday. Carbonite has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Carbonite had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $121.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carbonite will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 1,612 shares of Carbonite stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $38,123.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohamad Ali sold 7,199 shares of Carbonite stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $95,818.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,632 shares of company stock worth $1,255,608. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARB. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carbonite in the second quarter valued at about $13,777,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Carbonite during the first quarter worth about $9,082,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Carbonite during the first quarter worth about $9,978,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carbonite during the first quarter worth about $7,319,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Carbonite by 12.6% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,187,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,269,000 after acquiring an additional 244,871 shares during the last quarter.

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

