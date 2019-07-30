Carboneum [C8] Token (C8) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million

Carboneum [C8] Token (CURRENCY:C8) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Carboneum [C8] Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. During the last seven days, Carboneum [C8] Token has traded 39.3% higher against the dollar. Carboneum [C8] Token has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $4,595.00 worth of Carboneum [C8] Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00280240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.11 or 0.01531247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00117332 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021882 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Carboneum [C8] Token Profile

Carboneum [C8] Token’s total supply is 131,456,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,330,711 tokens. The official website for Carboneum [C8] Token is www.carboneum.io . Carboneum [C8] Token’s official Twitter account is @carboneum_io

Buying and Selling Carboneum [C8] Token

Carboneum [C8] Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboneum [C8] Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carboneum [C8] Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carboneum [C8] Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

