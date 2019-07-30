Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.54. Capstone Mining shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 36,214 shares trading hands.

CS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on from GBX 91 ($1.19) to GBX 109 ($1.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. National Bank Financial lowered Detour Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Capstone Mining in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.86, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.58. The company has a market cap of $215.78 million and a PE ratio of -8.83.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

