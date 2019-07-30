Cantor Fitzgerald Raises eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target to $120.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price objective increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PROS from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $105.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 6.03. eHealth has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $112.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 82.12 and a beta of 1.22.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.47. eHealth had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.98 million. eHealth’s revenue was up 101.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $539,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $90,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,755 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,975. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in eHealth by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in eHealth by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in eHealth by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

