CannabisCoin (CANN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $276.00

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 30th. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $698,990.00 and approximately $276.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AC3 (AC3) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net . The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

