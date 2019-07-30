Canadian General Inv (TSE:CGI) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Canadian General Inv (TSE:CGI) were down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$25.19 and last traded at C$25.19, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.27. The stock has a market cap of $531.96 million and a P/E ratio of -7.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75.

About Canadian General Inv (TSE:CGI)

Canadian General Investments Limited (CGI) is a closed-end investment fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. The Company’s objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains and appropriate income generating instruments.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Inv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Inv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.