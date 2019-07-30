Canaccord Genuity Trims CannTrust (TSE:TRST) Target Price to C$2.50

CannTrust (TSE:TRST) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of CannTrust in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital cut shares of CannTrust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of TRST stock opened at C$2.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CannTrust has a 1 year low of C$2.45 and a 1 year high of C$15.50. The company has a market cap of $424.96 million and a PE ratio of -23.64.

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

