Canaccord Genuity Increases Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $150.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TEAM. Mizuho set a $75.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Atlassian from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Atlassian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.27.

Atlassian stock opened at $139.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -817.94, a PEG ratio of 102.40 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.49. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $149.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $334.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 329.1% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

