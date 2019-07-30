Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 226.44 ($2.96).

CNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Nuvista Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Tullow Oil in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.20 ($32.79) target price on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, insider James Smith purchased 1,123 shares of Cairn Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £1,796.80 ($2,347.84).

CNE traded down GBX 1.03 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 155.47 ($2.03). The company had a trading volume of 448,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 163.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. Cairn Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 253.80 ($3.32). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

