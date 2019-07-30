Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 226.44 ($2.96).
CNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Nuvista Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Tullow Oil in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.20 ($32.79) target price on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
In other news, insider James Smith purchased 1,123 shares of Cairn Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £1,796.80 ($2,347.84).
About Cairn Energy
Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.
