Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Trading Down 3.1%

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35, 2,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 23,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.36.

Butler National Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BUKS)

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace products and professional services in the United States. The company's Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications include business-size aircraft from passenger to freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, Cessna, and Dassault Falcon aircraft along with other specialized modifications.

