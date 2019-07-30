BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Down 14.2% in July

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the June 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BSQUARE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.19. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,411. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25. BSQUARE has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 49.88% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Ryan L. Vardeman acquired 61,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $92,419.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management.

