Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land ‘N’ Sea, Kellogg Marine, Diversified Marine, BLA and Bell RPG parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray and Uttern boats, and Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and SCIFIT fitness equipment, and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture and InMovement products and services for productive well-being. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.19.

Shares of NYSE BC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.34. The company had a trading volume of 951,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.71.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 45.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,012,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,605,000 after buying an additional 934,679 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth approximately $111,724,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,317,000 after buying an additional 89,350 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 621.7% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,666,000 after buying an additional 1,141,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,242,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,552,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

