Brooks Automation (BRKS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Brooks Automation to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.68. 7,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,781. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $42.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.97 and a beta of 1.38.

BRKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $136,653.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 1,692 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $64,397.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,330.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,957 shares of company stock worth $589,465 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

