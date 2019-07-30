Brokerages Set GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Target Price at GBX 1,626.31

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,634.79 ($21.36).

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upped their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,440 ($18.82) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of TLOU Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

In other news, insider Vivienne Cox bought 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,654 ($21.61) per share, for a total transaction of £7,178.36 ($9,379.80). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,568 ($20.49) per share, for a total transaction of £7,181.44 ($9,383.82). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 916 shares of company stock worth $1,473,771.

GSK stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,728.80 ($22.59). 6,777,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,624.78. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,408.80 ($18.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,672 ($21.85). The company has a market cap of $86.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 942.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.97%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

