Brokerages Set CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Target Price at $124.11

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.11.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. New Street Research cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.33 per share, with a total value of $2,075,479.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,631,462.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $150,228.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,307.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,123,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,173,000 after acquiring an additional 139,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,436,000 after acquiring an additional 372,285 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $2.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,518. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $103.21 and a fifty-two week high of $137.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.33.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

