Brokerages Set Air France KLM SA (EPA:AF) Price Target at €10.09

Shares of Air France KLM SA (EPA:AF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €10.09 ($11.73).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AF shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Olin to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

AF stock traded down €0.20 ($0.23) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €8.69 ($10.10). The stock had a trading volume of 3,362,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France KLM has a twelve month low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a twelve month high of €14.65 ($17.03). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €8.50.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

