Brokerages Set Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target at $62.71

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XLRN shares. BidaskClub lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Motus GI from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 target price on Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.29. 216,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,040. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 19.26 and a current ratio of 19.26. Acceleron Pharma has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $59.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 35.94% and a negative net margin of 965.39%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Jean George sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 5,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,750 shares in the company, valued at $485,137.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,726 shares of company stock worth $2,519,969. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLRN. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 920,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,878,000 after buying an additional 209,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,147,000 after buying an additional 250,254 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 367.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

