Brokerages Expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $588.12 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will announce $588.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $564.00 million and the highest is $616.10 million. Nordson reported sales of $581.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). Nordson had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NDSN. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nordson from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.19. 1,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.25. Nordson has a 1-year low of $110.16 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.88, for a total transaction of $127,624.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory A. Thaxton sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $333,055.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,648. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Nordson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 48,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Nordson by 3.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Nordson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Nordson by 13.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

