Brokerages Expect Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enbridge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Enbridge posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enbridge.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Shares of ENB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,708,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58.

In other Enbridge news, insider Albert Monaco purchased 7,848 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $390,908.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 31.6% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 56,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 260,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,596,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,688,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.7% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,855,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,146,000 after acquiring an additional 116,982 shares during the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

