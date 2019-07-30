Brokerages Anticipate First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.43 Million

Brokerages expect First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) to report $58.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.40 million to $59.50 million. First Foundation posted sales of $54.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year sales of $212.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.30 million to $213.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $232.48 million, with estimates ranging from $228.30 million to $234.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $51.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.43 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 9.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,636,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,906,000 after buying an additional 170,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after buying an additional 321,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.18. 279,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,443. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. First Foundation has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

