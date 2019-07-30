Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,376 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 128.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 555.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Broadcom to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $143.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Vicon Industries in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.68.

In related news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $3,321,230.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $5,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,388 shares of company stock valued at $18,198,482. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO opened at $301.74 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $202.77 and a 52 week high of $323.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $284.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $2.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.