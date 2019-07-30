Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BCOV. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.
Shares of BCOV opened at $12.37 on Friday. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The company has a market cap of $447.49 million, a PE ratio of -45.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Brightcove by 68,190.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Brightcove by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Brightcove by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Brightcove by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Brightcove
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.
