Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BCOV. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of BCOV opened at $12.37 on Friday. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The company has a market cap of $447.49 million, a PE ratio of -45.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Brightcove’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Brightcove by 68,190.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Brightcove by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Brightcove by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Brightcove by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

