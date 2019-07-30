Brickblock (BBK) Price Down 1.4% This Week

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Brickblock has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $18,551.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Brickblock has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Brickblock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX and BitMart.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00037775 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006205 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00130939 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000741 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004087 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00045960 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000582 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Brickblock Profile

BBK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Brickblock is www.brickblock.io . Brickblock’s official message board is blog.brickblock.io

Buying and Selling Brickblock

Brickblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brickblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Brickblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

