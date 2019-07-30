Breville Group (ASX:BRG) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.66

Shares of Breville Group Ltd (ASX:BRG) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as A$19.66 ($13.94) and last traded at A$19.43 ($13.78), with a volume of 15948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$19.31 ($13.70).

The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$17.25.

About Breville Group (ASX:BRG)

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in Australia, New Zealand, North America, the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers kitchen appliances, including slow cookers, kettles, and fry pans; living room, laundry, and bedroom products, such as irons, vacuums, heaters, electric blankets, and fans; and juicers, sandwich makers, rice cookers, and food preparation products.

