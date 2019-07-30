Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1,086.19. Bovis Homes Group shares last traded at $1,066.00, with a volume of 378,016 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BVS. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 56 ($0.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,127.50 ($14.73).

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bovis Homes Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to six-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2017, it had a consented land bank of 17,096 plots. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

