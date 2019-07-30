botXcoin (BOTX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $603,085.00

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last seven days, botXcoin has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. botXcoin has a total market cap of $17.80 million and $603,085.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One botXcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00281849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.69 or 0.01554149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00116872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00022478 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000654 BTC.

botXcoin Profile

botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,737,472,960 tokens. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog . botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling botXcoin

botXcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

