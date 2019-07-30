Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 16.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,013,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,872,000 after purchasing an additional 169,323 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 399,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Palomar in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.66.

BSX traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $42.66. The company had a trading volume of 95,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,784,509. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.07. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $43.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 23.74%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $157,694.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,685.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 3,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $111,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,066 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

