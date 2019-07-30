BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $41.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $44.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BWA. Bank of America set a $64.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.07.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BWA stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 119.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 137.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.