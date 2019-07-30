Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Short Interest Down 6.1% in July

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,106,400 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the June 15th total of 1,177,900 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 388,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $3.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,915.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,323. The company has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,873.04. Booking has a one year low of $1,606.27 and a one year high of $2,109.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. Booking’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 100.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,778.60, for a total value of $1,077,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total value of $438,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,462 shares of company stock worth $2,602,200 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

