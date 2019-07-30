BOMB Reaches Market Cap of $4.44 Million (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One BOMB token can now be purchased for about $4.62 or 0.00048297 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. BOMB has a total market cap of $4.44 million and $351,567.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00037290 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006303 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00124930 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006035 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000610 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002584 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 962,121 tokens and its circulating supply is 960,833 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.