BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will report $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the highest is $1.99. BOK Financial posted earnings of $1.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $7.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOKF. Stephens reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $94.50.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $868,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,512.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $82.28 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $105.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.23.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

