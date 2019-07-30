Bodycote (LON:BOY) PT Lowered to GBX 800 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 840 ($10.98) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BOY. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bodycote has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 874.23 ($11.42).

Get Bodycote alerts:

BOY stock opened at GBX 752 ($9.83) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 793.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. Bodycote has a 52-week low of GBX 673 ($8.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,054 ($13.77). The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.